Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.