UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of UTStarcom by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UTStarcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

