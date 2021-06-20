Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 7,500 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$1,100,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,787.70.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total transaction of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$144.71 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$89.42 and a 52-week high of C$148.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

