Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 193.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

