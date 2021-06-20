Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,288,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,247,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,884,658.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.17. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.