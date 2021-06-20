BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $83,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

