HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $96,185,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $142.73 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

