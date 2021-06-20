1,782 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $170.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

