HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

