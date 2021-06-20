HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

