BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,318,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 4,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $19.13 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,454,845 shares of company stock worth $243,933,365 in the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.