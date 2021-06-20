Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,307,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

