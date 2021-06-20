Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

