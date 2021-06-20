TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,680,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,724. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNET stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

