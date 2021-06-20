Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 42,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 196,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 571,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $6,683,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.93. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

