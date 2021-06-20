Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 29.35 ($0.38). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 25.48 ($0.33), with a volume of 270,195,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.81. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

