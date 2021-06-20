Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 77,433 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.