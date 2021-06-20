Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 662.59 ($8.66). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 649.60 ($8.49), with a volume of 4,093,981 shares traded.

RMV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 51.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 608.63.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

