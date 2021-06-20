Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,249 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

ECF stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

