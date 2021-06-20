CIBC Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEYUF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

