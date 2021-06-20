BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.