BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,589 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACNB were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACNB by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ACNB by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ACNB by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ACNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

