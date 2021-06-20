Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,213,759 shares of company stock worth $7,420,500. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

