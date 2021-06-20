Wolfe Research Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to “Outperform”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

