RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of RADA opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.00.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.