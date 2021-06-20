Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $50.69 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

