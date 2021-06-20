Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,680 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARCH opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

