Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

