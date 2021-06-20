Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.