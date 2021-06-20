Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

