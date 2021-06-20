Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,803,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,380,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

