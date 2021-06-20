Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NICMF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nickel Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nickel Mines in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NICMF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Nickel Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

