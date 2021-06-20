Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Downgraded to Hold at Beacon Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was downgraded by Beacon Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

