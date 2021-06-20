Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $113.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.
NYSE:BC opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
