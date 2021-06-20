Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $113.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

NYSE:BC opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

