Swiss National Bank Increases Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DURECT were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

