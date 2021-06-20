cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.10. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get cbdMD alerts:

YCBD stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. Analysts forecast that cbdMD will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in cbdMD by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 844,403 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 112,035 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.