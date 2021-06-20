Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

GNOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.