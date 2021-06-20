Analyzing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Conifer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SiriusPoint and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.80 $143.52 million N/A N/A Conifer $103.49 million 0.29 $600,000.00 ($0.83) -3.70

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer.

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SiriusPoint and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79% Conifer 0.63% -29.55% -4.79%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Conifer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services, which include commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,100 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

