Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Sells $2,004,000.00 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PNTG stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

