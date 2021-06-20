Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells $1,652,800.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,865,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $157.30 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.