Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $2,774,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,943 shares in the company, valued at $70,594,344.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $374.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

