Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of GLNG opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.