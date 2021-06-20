$18.36 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post $18.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.21 billion and the highest is $19.51 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $11.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $79.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.36 billion to $84.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $91.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.73 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

NYSE BA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.