Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,168 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 252,075 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 136,227 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

EFL opened at $9.40 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.