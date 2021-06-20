BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,962 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prothena worth $90,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

