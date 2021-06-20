Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

