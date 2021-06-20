22,127 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $972,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCE opened at $7.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.