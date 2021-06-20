Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

