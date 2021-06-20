Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.95% of Forma Therapeutics worth $92,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). Analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

FMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

