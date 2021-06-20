BlackRock Inc. Buys 242,482 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $94,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.62%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

